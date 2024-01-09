NCLT grants SBI, PC Jeweller more time to settle debt
PC Jeweller has a total outstanding debt of ₹3,278 crore to various banks, with SBI being the largest creditor. Other creditors include Union Bank of India ( ₹530 crore), Punjab National Bank ( ₹478 crore), and Indian Bank ( ₹226 crore).
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted PC Jeweller and State Bank of India (SBI) an additional 20 days to resolve the matter concerning a default on a loan payment of ₹1,180.2 crore by PC Jeweller. The NCLT adjourned the case until 29 January after considering the ongoing settlement talks.