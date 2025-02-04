Merger mania: Will big listed companies get to skip the company court?
SummarySuch a move could reshape the country’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape and reduce the burden on NCLT benches, making these important corporate processes faster, according to corporate lawyers and M&A specialists.
The Centre may consider eliminating mandatory approval from the company law court in the merger and demerger of local listed firms, two people aware of the discussions in said, over eight years after it allowed the leeway for certain types of companies. The move could reduce the burden on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches and speed up the process, potentially reshaping the country’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape.