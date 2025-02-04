“NCLT approval can be completely done away with," said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors LLP. "For the tax authority’s approval of fairness, a report on the merger proposal can be sent directly to the income tax department and under the advance ruling mechanism an approval can be sought faster. For dealing with credit related matters, a meeting of both secured and unsecured creditors can happen and a report can be submitted to the regulators or a court. But court approvals are a hindrance. Mere filings should comply. If there are objections, courts can arbitrate," Diwanji said.