NCLT refuses to stay Byju's EGM to increase its authorised share capital
If Byju's obtains a majority vote for its proposal to increase the authorised share capital, it can issue fresh shares to new investors, helping it to raise $200 million through a rights issue at a 99% cut from its peak valuation of $22 billion achieved in 2022.
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday refused to stay Byju's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that will be held today to augment the authorised share capital of the beleaguered edtech company, giving effect to its $200-million rights issue.