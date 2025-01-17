Need supplies at Mahakumbh Mela 2025? Blinkit now delivers at Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has set up a temporary store to deliver the essential needs of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj.

Blinkit has established a 100 sq ft store to deliver essential goods to certain parts of the Mela.

In a post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa informed the users about the new development. “Today we've opened a temporary Blinkit store in Mahakumbh Mela, Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists.”

“This one is a 100 sq ft store which will be delivering in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela,” the Blinkit CEO posted on X.

The store will deliver goods required for puja and address the daily needs of devotees. It has also promised to provide Triveni Sangam Jal bottles, the holy water from the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. It is a sacred water used in rituals and dips during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and other festivals.

“Our teams are ready to deliver a specially curated assortment like pooja needs, milk, curd, fruits & vegetables (for self-consumption as well as for daan), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets and more. We’ve also got Triveni Sangam Jal bottles in stock,” Dhindsa added.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 The Mahakumbh Mela is held once every 12 years. This year began on January 13 and will end on February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The bathing rituals called the Shahi Snan took place on January 14, the festival of Makar Sankranti, on January 29, Mauni Amavasya, and on February 3, Basant Panchami.

Nearly five crore people attended the Mela in the first two days, PTI reported. The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of 40 crore to 45 crore during the entire Mela period.