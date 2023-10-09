Nelson Peltz Boosts Disney Stake, Seeks Board Seats

Trian, an influential activist investor co-founded by Peltz, had in its first fight been pushing Disney to plan for a successor to Chief Executive Bob Iger, who had held that role since 2005 before passing the reins to Bob Chapek in 2020. Last year, just as Peltz was kicking off his campaign, Chapek was fired by the board and Iger was brought back. Iger recently agreed to stay in his position through 2026.