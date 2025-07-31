Neo raises ₹750 crore in first close of secondaries fund, targets ₹2,000 crore

Neo Asset Management has announced the first close of its new private equity vehicle, the Neo Secondaries Fund (NSF), raising approximately ₹750 crore towards a target corpus of ₹2,000 crore, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The Sebi-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is focused on acquiring secondary stakes in unlisted Indian companies that have strong financials and clear exit visibility within 2–4 years.

Led by Nitin Agarwal, a veteran in secondaries and private equity, NSF is designed to provide liquidity to existing investors and faster returns to new entrants, targeting profitable, late-stage companies in high-growth sectors such as consumer, technology, and AI/analytics. With three deals already closed and more in the pipeline, the fund reflects the rising appetite for secondary transactions in India’s evolving private markets.

Neo Asset Management, part of the Neo Group, currently manages over ₹13,500 crore in AUM across private equity, credit, and infrastructure, according to a company release. The firm is the alternative asset management arm of Neo Group, an integrated Indian wealth and alternatives platform backed by Peak XV Partners, MUFG Bank, and Euclidean Capital.

Advertisement

Based in Mumbai, Neo caters to institutional clients, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), and pension and insurance funds, offering capital solutions across private credit, real assets, and secondary private equity strategies. As of mid-2025, the group claims to manage ₹40,000 crore across its wealth and asset management platforms, including ₹11,500 crore within its asset management arm and ₹2,000 crore in net equity.

Despite its rapid scale-up, Neo has adopted a capital-efficient approach, with all funds from its ₹400 crore ($48 million) Series B round, raised in 2024 from MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital, still unspent, according to media reports.

The firm has also launched multiple Sebi-registered Category II AIFs, including the NSCOF-II, a private credit fund that lends to Ebitda-positive companies with hard asset backing, tailored to meet growing liquidity and structured financing demand in India’s private markets.

Advertisement

Rapid expansion Since 2023, Neo Asset Management has scaled rapidly through a series of targeted AIF launches and fundraises. It began with a $35 million ( ₹300 crore) Series A in October 2023 from Peak XV Partners, followed by a ₹32 crore private placement in July 2024. In August 2024, it raised ₹400 crore ($48 million) in Series B, led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital.

On the fund side, Neo raised ₹2,575 crore for its inaugural Special Credit Opportunities Fund (NSCOF-I) by mid-2024, which was fully deployed across 23 structured credit deals. In April 2025, it launched NSCOF-II with a ₹2,000 crore first close, targeting a ₹5,000 crore total corpus, marking its transition from fundraising to full-scale deployment in India's maturing private markets.