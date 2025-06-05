Neobank Jupiter in early talks to raise up to $50 million from existing investors to expand
Summary
The development comes about four years after Jupiter raised $87 million from investors including Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital India at a valuation of $668 million.
Mumbai: Neobanking startup Jupiter is in early-stage discussions to raise $30-$50 million from existing investors to fund expansion, according to four people familiar with the plan.
