For Indian FMCG giants, Nepal’s political crisis is more safety risk than revenue shock
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 10 Sept 2025, 06:26 pm IST
Summary
- Indian consumer goods companies like Dabur and Marico are monitoring their operations in Nepal amid the political unrest, prioritizing employee safety and business continuity.
- Analysts expect only a limited impact on revenues as Nepal contributes a small share to these companies’ overall businesses.
Mumbai: The political unrest in Nepal is prompting Indian consumer goods companies with significant exposure to the country to reassess their operations and prioritize employee safety.
