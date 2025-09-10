Mumbai: The political unrest in Nepal is prompting Indian consumer goods companies with significant exposure to the country to reassess their operations and prioritize employee safety.

India’s northern neighbour is in the midst of a raging political crisis with youngsters leading protests over corruption, nepotism, and a lack of economic opportunities. Several top government officials have resigned, including K.P. Sharma Oli as prime minister, and the Nepali Army has been deployed to restore order.

Several Indian fast-moving consumer goods giants including Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ITC Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, and Marico Ltd conduct business in Nepal, although the country isn’t a significant revenue contributor.

Dabur, which manufactures and markets a wide range of products in Nepal through Dabur Nepal Pvt. Ltd, said it is closely monitoring the situation. The company’s manufacturing facility in Nepal’s Birgunj city is closer to Bihar in India than to Kathmandu—Nepal’s capital and the hotspot for the protests.

“We have asked all employees in Kathmandu to operate from home, and the sales teams have also been advised to prioritize safety and adhere to local curfew directives. We are actively coordinating with local authorities and internal teams to ensure business continuity," said a spokesperson for the company, which sells Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, and Vatika shampoo in Nepal.

Also Read | Are the Gen Z protests in Nepal a movement for structural change?

Dabur India had warned in its annual report for 2024-25 that economic challenges and political instability in Nepal could create a difficult business environment. Nepal accounts for under 3% of Dabur’s consolidated sales.

Nepal has been facing serious macroeconomic challenges the previous two years, including low GDP growth, high inflation, declining exports, imports, foreign investment, and government revenue, and a significant rise in outbound migration, Dabur India said in its annual report.

Edible oil maker Marico said its business in Nepal is “relatively small", and that it does not have a manufacturing facility in the country. “Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of our local partners, distributors, and extended sales teams. We have advised them to stay safe till the situation improves," said a company spokesperson.

Analysts anticipate Indian FMCG companies would have to bear a slight overhang from the unrest in Nepal.

“Most of the listed Indian consumer staples companies operate in Nepal via an Indian-listed entity, so there can be a slight overhang for most names. Almost all FMCG names like Dabur, ITC, Marico, HUL, and others have a presence in Nepal," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Key Takeaways Indian FMCG majors like Dabur, ITC, HUL, Marico, and Bikaji are prioritizing staff safety in Nepal amid protests and curfews.

Nepal contributes a small share to these firms’ overall business, so financial impact is expected to be minimal.

Ongoing political instability, weak consumer demand, and macroeconomic stress in Nepal continue to pose long-term business risks.

Nepal’s challenging business environment

Bikaji Foods International Ltd earlier this year entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Nepal-based CG Foods for manufacturing and marketing its bhujia, namkeen, papad, packaged sweets, and snacks, but the protests could delay its upcoming factory.

“The agreement was signed a few months ago, and zero investments for Bikaji have been made thus far," said Manoj Verma, chief operating officer at Bikaji Foods. “The project (factory) was anyway expected to take 10-12 months for completion. Given the current unrest and disturbances, the project will be delayed by that much, with no other impact on our operations."

Verma, however, added that Nepal’s contribution to Bikaji’s business was under 1%. “These protests will not have any material impact on our overall business."

Hindustan Unilever and ITC operate in Nepal via their subsidiaries.

Unilever Nepal Ltd, which is listed on the Nepal Stock Exchange, manufactures and sells products across categories such as beauty, personal care, and home care. In the fiscal year ended 15 July 2024, its revenue from operations fell 2.84% to Nepalese rupee 8,240 million, or ₹515 crore, while profit climbed 6.5% to Nepalese rupee 1,955 million, or ₹122.19 crore.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and have temporarily paused operations in Nepal," a spokesperson for Hindustan Unilever said. “Our employees have been asked to work from home. The safety and well-being of our teams remain our top priority, and we are taking all the necessary precautions."

Earlier, in its annual report for FY25, HUL said: “Despite a challenging business environment in Nepal, impacted by a national liquidity crunch stemming from inefficient government spending and strict central bank guidelines for credit disbursement, a slowdown in overall consumption, currency devaluation, and rising migration, UNL has demonstrated resilient performance with flat growth for the year and maintained its profitability on par with past years."

ITC operates in Nepal through Surya Nepal Pvt. Ltd, an Indo-Nepal-UK joint venture that includes British American Tobacco (Investment) Ltd UK, per the company’s website. It began operations in 1986 selling biscuits, cigarettes, incense sticks, and confectionery.

In FY25, Surya Nepal’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 6.3% to Nepalese rupee 5,293 crores, or ₹3,308.60 crore, with a net profit of Nepalese rupee 1,172 crore, or ₹729.31 crore.

However, ITC, too, warned in its FY25 annual report that Nepal’s economic growth was challenging amid weak consumer demand and sluggish private and public sector investments.

Hindustan Unilever ended Wednesday’s trading on NSE up 0.15% at ₹2,646.00 per share, while ITC rose 0.72% to ₹413.00, Dabur India by 0.58% to ₹547.40, Marico by 0.55% to ₹736.50, and Bikaji Foods by 0.57% to ₹774.00.