Nestlé evaluates Starbucks coffee launch for at-home consumption in India
Nestlé, the world's largest coffee company, is considering launching Starbucks-branded coffee for at-home consumption in India. This move would be part of its 2018 alliance with Starbucks, which granted Nestlé the rights to package and sell Starbucks' speciality roasts and instant mixes outside of coffee shops.