Nestlé evaluates Starbucks coffee launch for at-home consumption in India

In the December quarter, Nestle India’s powdered and liquid beverages business was the largest growth contributor to the company’s quarterly revenues, clocking in at a high double-digit growth. Total sales were up 3.9% to ₹4,762.1 crore during the quarter. The company’s beverages retail business surpassed ₹2,000 crore in the last 12 months, led by brands such as Nescafe Classic, Sunrise and Nescafe Gold, the company said in its earnings announcement released last week.