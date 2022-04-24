Nestlé Rejiggers Operations to Keep Supplying Food in Ukraine

Since the war began, the company has been trying to rejigger the way it works in Ukraine while simultaneously grappling with employee discontent over its initial decision to keep selling the majority of its locally-made products in Russia, along with some imports. Nestlé along with other companies has been criticized by Ukrainian politicians and consumers. The company recently said it would narrow sales in Russia to essentials like baby food and medical nutrition products, halting sales of other products like mainstream pet food, coffee and confectionery.