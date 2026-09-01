Nestle agrees $1 billion sale of vitamins, minerals and supplements business to Yellow Wood

Nestle has agreed to sell its vitamins, minerals and supplements business to US-based private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion, the Swiss food major said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the transaction would allow it to focus resources on areas where it has the "strongest competitive advantage", with CEO Philipp Navratil calling it "another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio".

"This is another important step in the strategic transformation of our portfolio" said Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nestlé. “We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage. With Nestlé’s strong innovation and brand-building capabilities, we are well positioned for growth in the premium, science-led VMS space, where brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations continue to perform strongly. At the same time, the category has evolved, and the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership,” the statement reads.

The deal includes seven brands — Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu — and the U.S. private-label supplements business, the Swiss food giant said in its statement.

The transaction is likely to be completed during the first half of 2027 and will mark Yellow Wood Partners’ sixth purchase from a major consumer goods company since 2019.

The Boston-headquartered private equity firm has expanded its portfolio through several notable acquisitions, including ChapStick from Haleon in 2024 and Unilever’s non-core beauty and personal care business, Elida Beauty, in 2023.



India could become Nestle’s top-five market soon India could soon rank among Nestle SA’s five largest markets by revenue, with CEO Philipp Navratil saying the milestone is “on the horizon”. During a visit to India, Navratil said the country is already among Nestle’s top 10 markets and was its strongest-performing market by growth in the first half of 2026, news agency PTI reported.

"Top five is definitely... it is on the horizon. It is not something that will happen 20 years down the road. It is on the horizon. And the team is working towards that," he said.

Navratil said Nestle sees “plenty of growth opportunities” in India, driven by urbanisation, a growing middle class and the company’s wide distribution network. He also said India could play a larger role as a manufacturing and export hub, with Nestle India currently shipping products to around 30 countries.

The company plans to increase investments in India as the market grows, with spending expected to remain above the group average.

"So there is nothing to announce, but you should expect investment in India to be consistent, and as India grows above the group average, the investment will also be above the group average in this country," Navratil said.

Nestle has nine operational manufacturing plants in India and is developing a tenth facility in Odisha. The company had announced a ₹5,000 crore investment for India in 2022.