Nestle agrees to sell US water business for $4.3 billion

Nestle agrees to sell US water business for $4.3 billion1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
The sale to One Rock, which is partnering with Metropoulos & Co., involves well-known brands including Poland Spring and Deer Park
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The sale to One Rock, which is partnering with Metropoulos & Co., involves well-known brands including Poland Spring and Deer Park
Nestle SA agreed to sell its bottled-water business in the U.S. and Canada to private-equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for $4.3 billion, as the food giant continues to revamp its portfolio.
Nestle SA agreed to sell its bottled-water business in the U.S. and Canada to private-equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for $4.3 billion, as the food giant continues to revamp its portfolio.
The sale to One Rock, which is partnering with Metropoulos & Co., involves well-known brands including Poland Spring and Deer Park. Nestle’s international premium brands including Perrier, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are not part of the deal.
The sale to One Rock, which is partnering with Metropoulos & Co., involves well-known brands including Poland Spring and Deer Park. Nestle’s international premium brands including Perrier, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are not part of the deal.
Nestle in June announced its strategic review of the unit, as it planned to sharpen the focus of its global water portfolio. Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that the company was in talks to sell the business to One Rock.
The foodmaker has been revamping its portfolios and divesting assets since Mark Schneider became chief executive officer in 2017, as he focuses on faster-growing areas like coffee and pet food while pivoting away from snacks.
Bottled water sales have struggled to recover amid a decline in out-of-home dining during the pandemic. Nestle’s North American water business had sales of about 3.4 billion francs ($3.8 billion) in 2019, excluding the international brands.
Facing pressure from activist investors demanding higher profit, Schneider has moved the world’s largest food and beverage company away from convenience foods and invested in a plant-based push, including launching the first vegan KitKat.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.