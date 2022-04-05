Nestlé’s data leak shows war-related hacktivism risks

In the Nestlé incident, KelvinSecurity, which describes itself as a hacker group that “joins the virtual community to transmit important information," obtained the exposed data through a flawed configuration of a cloud server used by the food giant, a representative for the group told the Journal. The original plan was to sell the data, the Kelvin representative said. Instead, the group “decided to release it to collaborate with the hacking operation against Russia," the person said, adding that Kelvin worked with Anonymous to get the word out.