Netflix has its own tough act to follow

To be Netflix these days is to occupy the strange dichotomy of being a company that has won the war but still has plenty of battles to fight.
Few dispute at this point that Netflix has won the streaming war. The company ended the third quarter with a little over 247 million paying subscribers—more than twice as many as the next-largest streaming company, Disney, claims for its core service.
That lead looks insurmountable at this point, and has officially triggered jockeying for how the runners-up will be sorted. Paramount is now entertaining merger discussions—with Max-owner Warner Bros. Discovery as just one possibility. Disney is looking at taking over all of Hulu that it doesn’t already own—as soon as it deals with a proxy challenge from a restive shareholder and a high-profile activist.
But to the victor might have gone too many spoils. Netflix shares have jumped 40% since the company’s strong third-quarter results three months ago, which also included the announcement of a price bump on certain Netflix streaming plans. That has some on Wall Street worried that even good results won’t prove good enough this time—the company plans to release results on Tuesday afternoon—and that even longer-term projections might be getting out of hand. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded the stock to a neutral rating on Jan. 9. “Across 2024 and 2025, the Street has lofty expectations for Netflix," he wrote.
Analysts estimate that Netflix added 8.8 million paying subscribers in the fourth quarter—roughly the same as the prior period. That would equate to more than 17.5 million additions in a six-month period, which Netflix hasn’t done since the first half of 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. But the company was still amid the rolling out of its account-sharing program at the end of the third quarter, meaning it hadn’t yet prompted all password-sharing users to stop or buy in. That will likely help the fourth-quarter subscriber count, though the effects of that effort aren’t likely to be as strong in 2024.
Longer term, both account-sharing and advertising are expected to revive Netflix’s revenue growth even if subscriber growth slows. Analysts expect Netflix’s revenue to grow 14% this year and 11% next year, compared with 6% growth estimated for 2023. That outpaces projected subscriber growth of mid-single digits for those two years and reflects a bet that Netflix can use its commanding position to keep garnering more revenue per user.
Not an impossible task, but no slam dunk either. The one challenge Netflix shares with its streaming rivals is exposure to the labor strikes that crippled Hollywood for most of last year, delaying the release of shows and movies for fall of 2023 and beyond. The number of U.S. program premieres across distribution platforms fell 21% in 2023, according to a new report by market research firm Luminate. That looks likely to carry well into this year; Ampere Analysis reported Friday that the number of U.S.-produced scripted TV seasons ordered in 2023 slid nearly 37% from the previous year.
As a result, Netflix and its peers will have less new programming to draw new subscribers. And those subscribers are getting more selective. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that monthly customer defections from streaming services rose more than a percentage point to 6.3% in November from a year earlier.
One big advantage Netflix enjoys over its traditional media rivals is an advertising business that has nowhere to go but up. During a presentation at the CES conference earlier this month, a Netflix executive said its ad-based tier now has 23 million monthly active users, compared with 15 million reported on Nov. 1. Disney, Warner and Paramount also offer ad-based plans, but those aren’t even close to offsetting the sharp drop in traditional TV advertising and cable fees those companies are experiencing.
But competition is picking up for Netflix in ads as well. Amazon is launching an ad-based tier for its Prime Video service at the end of this month. And, unlike Netflix, the ad-supported Prime offering will become the default for its viewers, with those wanting to remain ad-free having to opt into a new plan costing an additional $3 a month. Morgan Stanley estimates that will result in Amazon’s landing about 70 million U.S.-based advertising viewers—three times what Netflix has been able to accumulate globally in a little over a year—right off the bat.
The streaming war might just be moving to a new phase.
