Netflix has its own tough act to follow

Analysts estimate that Netflix added 8.8 million paying subscribers in the fourth quarter—roughly the same as the prior period. That would equate to more than 17.5 million additions in a six-month period, which Netflix hasn’t done since the first half of 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. But the company was still amid the rolling out of its account-sharing program at the end of the third quarter, meaning it hadn’t yet prompted all password-sharing users to stop or buy in. That will likely help the fourth-quarter subscriber count, though the effects of that effort aren’t likely to be as strong in 2024.