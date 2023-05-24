Netflix intensifies crackdown on password sharing, implements global restrictions on account usage1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The company initiated the distribution of emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and others to emphasize that Netflix accounts are meant to be used exclusively within a single household.
Netflix, the worldwide streaming giant, has unveiled its plans to combat password sharing in over 100 countries, extending beyond the United States. With a focus on tackling market saturation and exploring fresh revenue streams, the platform intends to impose restrictions on password borrowing and introduce an ad-supported subscription option.
