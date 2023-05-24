Home/ Companies / Netflix intensifies crackdown on password sharing, implements global restrictions on account usage
Netflix intensifies crackdown on password sharing, implements global restrictions on account usage

1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
For representation purposes. (REUTERS)Premium
For representation purposes. (REUTERS)

The company initiated the distribution of emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and others to emphasize that Netflix accounts are meant to be used exclusively within a single household.

Netflix, the worldwide streaming giant, has unveiled its plans to combat password sharing in over 100 countries, extending beyond the United States. With a focus on tackling market saturation and exploring fresh revenue streams, the platform intends to impose restrictions on password borrowing and introduce an ad-supported subscription option.

The company initiated the distribution of emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, on Tuesday. These emails clearly emphasize that Netflix accounts are meant to be used exclusively within a single household.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Netflix offers its paying customers the option to include an additional member from outside their household, subject to an extra monthly fee. In the United States, this fee is set at $8 ( 660). To ensure a seamless experience, members are granted the capability to transfer a person's profile, enabling them to maintain their viewing history and personalized recommendations. 

These measures come as Netflix continues to experiment with different strategies and policies to combat the widespread practice of account sharing, which is estimated to involve over 100 million households globally. As of March, Netflix reported a subscriber base of 232.5 million paying customers worldwide.

While Netflix has expanded its efforts to crack down on password sharing in numerous countries, including major markets, it appears that the implementation of these measures in the Indian market has not occurred thus far. However, it is anticipated that such a crackdown could be implemented in the Indian market in the near future.

 

 

