Netflix is trying to get you hooked on more reality TV with better dubbing

SEOUL—A push by Netflix to keep its subscribers hooked involves 90-minute cram sessions on South Korean culture and expressions to ensure better-quality dubbing and translations. Dae-bak expresses a pleasant surprise. Aish means disappointment.

The students are hundreds of voice actors and staff in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere tasked with dubbing South Korean content for a global audience, while maintaining its roots and authenticity. The teachers are Netflix officials trying to educate performers on the perfect mix of authentic Korean nuance and accessible translations.

The streaming giant is trying to help unscripted reality TV—a genre that often proves difficult to export—and other non-English content find global appeal. As it faces increased competition in streaming, Netflix aims to help shows that are popular in one market—such as South Korean dating shows, physical competitions and game shows—take off internationally.

Streaming giants have leaned toward more productions of unscripted shows, which can be cost-effective compared with big-scale TV originals. Five years ago, about 70% of content from major streamers was scripted. Today unscripted shows are nearing an equal split, according to Ampere Analysis, a London-based research firm. Typically, an unscripted show will cost one-fifth of a higher-budget drama, on a per-hour basis, Ampere said.

Streaming platforms, as they have grown more cost conscious, are spending less on splashy originals designed to lure new subscribers, said Richard Broughton, Ampere’s executive director. “They’re focused more on customer retention now, and that can often be delivered through cheaper content," he said.

A ‘Johnny Bravo’ vibe

Netflix supports more than 30 languages, with non-English content representing nearly one-third of all viewing on the service. And films and shows from South Korea, with hits such as “Squid Game," Netflix’s most-viewed show ever, represent the biggest slice of that pie.

Infusing just enough Korean know-how into English-language voice-overs, for instance, helps avoid a South Korean show coming across as too American, which could feel forced or awkward, the company says.

The dubbing playbook proved successful for Netflix with the South Korean show “Physical: 100," where a hundred fit contestants vie to be the last one standing after a series of physical challenges. Last year it became the first non-English unscripted show to top Netflix’s global top-10 list, doing so in more than 80 countries including the U.S., France and Brazil. A second season, dubbed in 16 languages, reupped that achievement.

Other unscripted shows from South Korea have gone big globally, including “Single’s Inferno," a dating program, and “The Devil’s Plan," a strategy game show. In recent weeks, “The Influencer," a competition for online attention between social-media stars, made it into the top-10 non-English TV shows list.

For “Physical: 100," Austin Kuniyoshi, a Los Angeles-based actor, dubbed a brawny former South Korean firefighter who appeared in both seasons. Kuniyoshi studied the contestant’s physicality and his relationship with his body to better replicate his persona and presence on the show.

Kuniyoshi’s voice wasn’t naturally deep enough to mimic the contestant’s pitch. But Kuniyoshi drew from his knowledge of Korean and what he learned from watching K-dramas in the past to focus most on a natural delivery.

“Like a Johnny Bravo kind of vibe," said Kuniyoshi. “But maybe more toned down. Less exaggerated but still deep and self-confident."

The actor, who has Filipino and Japanese heritage, also drew on his personal experiences as an Asian-American to better convey the social cues and meaning behind honorific words that don’t exist in English. That includes terms like “hyeong," the literal Korean word for “older brother" that is also often used when addressing an older male friend.

“Those things have a different level of respect that sometimes we don’t commonly see in America or understand," Kuniyoshi said.

The reality of dubbing

These nuances are at the center of the South Korean culture classes that Netflix offers to dubbing studios worldwide. The workshop introduces the Korean alphabet and emphasizes correct pronunciation of Korean names. A popular insight among attendees: a detailed explainer on understanding the different variations of the Korean word for “yes," or ne, with a matching emoji to represent the tone that is being conveyed.

Dubbing should be like a magic trick for viewers, said John DeMita, who heads Netflix’s English-language dubbing production. “We want them to relax and enjoy the show without effort," he said. “You want us to disappear."

Netflix’s efforts toward quality dubbing also extend to its original scripted and non-scripted content, including titles from Japan, India, France and Brazil.

More than 40% of all viewings for South Korean unscripted shows are watched with dubbing, illustrating its appeal to viewers, DeMita said.

Reality TV shows that become mega cross-border hits are rare, owing to cultural differences, varying humor styles and the need to catch region-specific references. Typically, a popular unscripted show taken elsewhere involves localized spinoffs, such as Amazon Prime’s “Last One Laughing," which has more than a dozen different incarnations from Ireland to Indonesia.

Unlike prestige dramas that may become comfort viewing or a binged rewatch ahead of a new season, unscripted content tends to have a far shorter shelf life, according to Ampere. “It’s a reality TV competition show: You know who won," said Ampere’s Broughton. “The fun is not knowing what’s going to happen."

A more human-centric approach to dubbing mostly pleased Hong Beom-seok, the beefy “Physical: 100" contestant voiced by Kuniyoshi. It was cool to see himself speak English on-screen, he said, a sentiment shared by many of his fellow contestants. He noticed the higher-pitched voice and found it awkward.

“I think my own voice probably suits me best," Hong said.