Netflix is trying to get you hooked on more reality TV with better dubbing
Jiyoung Sohn , Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2024, 05:47 PM IST
SummaryUsing South Korean shows as a testing ground, voice actors are among those attending culture classes to nail the nuances of translation.
SEOUL—A push by Netflix to keep its subscribers hooked involves 90-minute cram sessions on South Korean culture and expressions to ensure better-quality dubbing and translations. Dae-bak expresses a pleasant surprise. Aish means disappointment.
