Netflix is trying to get you hooked on more reality TV with better dubbing

The dubbing playbook proved successful for Netflix with the South Korean show “Physical: 100," where a hundred fit contestants vie to be the last one standing after a series of physical challenges. Last year it became the first non-English unscripted show to top Netflix’s global top-10 list, doing so in more than 80 countries including the U.S., France and Brazil. A second season, dubbed in 16 languages, reupped that achievement.