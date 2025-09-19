Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is taking over the globe. Watch out, Disney.

Singer-songwriter EJAE, or Kim Eun-jae, who spent more than a decade training to be a K-pop singer without becoming a breakout star, told the Korea JoongAng Daily newspaper that she channeled her journey of resilience and strength into Huntr/x’s songs. “I never gave up on the hope that all those years of effort as a young trainee wouldn’t be in vain. Seeing it all come to fruition now feels like destiny."