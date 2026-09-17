Netrasemi seeks government as customers for its indigenous chips

New Delhi/Mumbai: India's semiconductor sector is reaching a critical phase, as startups like Netrasemi want the government to help them with commercialization, in addition to funding. The Zoho-backed chip design startup said that commercialization, not just development, is where the chip ecosystem is most in need of support.
Speaking ahead of Semicon India 2026, Netrasemi cofounder Jyothis Indirabhai said the Centre’s ₹1.28 trillion incentive plan is welcome but incomplete. “Today, the government is supporting us on the science and development side. But once we reach commercialization, we need market advantages as well,” he told Mint. Semicon India 2026 is the annual semiconductor conference.