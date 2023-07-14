Never Mind the Delivery, More Online Consumers are Turning to Store Pickup
Summary
- The hybrid fulfillment tactic known as buy online, pickup in store is proving resilient in postpandemic retail business
When Kinneret Shick Ohana, a 36-year-old mother of five in South Florida, recently ran out of pasta and hot dogs, she didn’t go shopping at a grocery store or even order the food to be delivered. She placed an online order, then drove to her local Walmart a few hours later to collect it at the curb.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
×