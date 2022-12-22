Aloke Singh to head Air India's low cost airline business from 1 Jan

Aloke Singh to head Air India's low cost airline business from 1 Jan1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Aloke Singh is going to take charge of the Air India Express as new CEO from 1 January, 2023. He is all set to pilot pilot the integrated low cost airline of the Tata group, PTI reported on 22 December.
Aloke has previously worked in senior positions of Air India and Oman Air. The Air India Express is being created by merging AirAsia India and Air India Express.
"The two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process," Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in the internal communication.
As per the internal communication, current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will assume the leadership of a new initiative – an aviation training academy.
Earlier too on 9 November 2020, Singh took over as the chief executive officer of state-run no-frills airline Air India Express.
Singh was also a former advisor with aviation consultancy CAPA South Asia.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.