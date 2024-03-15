New Airbnb CFO Takes Helm at Inflection Point for Travel Industry

“Airbnb has good exposure, but they definitely haven’t been as successful in APAC as they have been in North America and Europe," Kopelman said. “There’s just a big potential growth area, and they need to make sure they have the best product that’s localized."Airbnb’s core markets are mostly English-speaking, such as Canada and Australia, but also include parts of Europe, with strong penetration in France, for example. “There’s a huge amount of opportunity if we could even bring those other markets up to the levels of usage and penetration we’ve seen in those core markets," said Mertz, speaking of Germany, Brazil and South Korea as examples of geographic growth areas.