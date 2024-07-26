Companies
New benches for company law tribunals to speed up merger case approvals: Experts
Neha Joshi 5 min read 26 Jul 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Summary
- Currently, the National Company Law Tribunal is overburdened with cases related to both mergers and insolvency.
A proposal to add benches to the tribunal designated for matters related to the Companies Act is expected to cut down the time taken to clear cases on mergers, demergers and acquisitions to a third, experts said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less