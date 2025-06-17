New Buffett-inspired ETF holds Berkshire and Apple. It aims for 15% yield.
Summary
The ETF, which finished Wednesday at $19.15, is one of many that use the sale, or writing, of call options to augment income.
An income-oriented fund keyed off Warren Buffett’s equity portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway has attracted nearly $250 million and has delivered a 15% distribution rate to investors since its inception in March.
