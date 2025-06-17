New Buffett-inspired ETF holds Berkshire and Apple. It aims for 15% yield.

The Berkshire ETF is about flat based on its total return since its inception in early March. The Berkshire index of 21 stocks that it tracks has fallen about 4% and that has been offset by the income from the option strategy. It has produced income in line with its 15% annualized goal.The ETF rebalances quarterly with the most recent occurring in May. The largest four holdings as of Friday were Apple (10.2%), Berkshire B shares (9.8%), American Express (8.4%), and Coca-Cola (6.2%). Bigger Berkshire equity investments get a larger weighting in the ETF.