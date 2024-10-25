New ‘Call of Duty’ tests Microsoft’s $75 billion bet on future of videogames
Sarah E. Needleman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 09:46 AM IST
SummaryLatest release of the popular franchise is aimed at pushing gamers to trade downloads and a la carte pricing for the cloud and monthly fees.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Microsoft is facing the biggest test yet of its $75 billion bet on videogames: the release of a new installment of the “Call of Duty" franchise on its Game Pass subscription service, which customers will be able to access for the first time on Friday.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less