New CNN Boss Shakes Up News Operations, Explores Digital Subscription Model

Will people pay to watch CNN videos on their phones? New CNN boss Mark Thompson seems eager to test that idea.

When he took over as the network’s CEO in October, Thompson warned staff that CNN was nowhere near ready for the future and needed to step up its digital game. One hundred days later, he is laying the groundwork to do that.

The first step, outlined in a memo Wednesday, is to combine all of CNN’s newsgathering operations into one unit that will serve its TV, streaming and digital platforms, while creating a division tasked with exploring growth opportunities.

In an interview, Thompson said he was also looking to monetize CNN’s offerings, potentially through subscriptions, and wanted to find a better way to show video news on phones.

“I don’t think anyone’s yet cracked the code on how that translates, truly translates to a great news experience," Thompson said, adding that he wants to take better advantage of a vertical format that is popular with younger consumers. He said that if CNN “can figure out a way of doing that and make sure it’s a high quality, differentiated product," people should be willing to pay for it.

There has been speculation Thompson would reprise the playbook he used when he led the New York Times, by launching subscription products focused on areas like travel and health. He says that is not his plan, though those are interesting ideas. “I think we need to look at it honestly—I think you might want to start with news," Thompson said, describing it as the “central proposition that the CNN brand brings to mind."

Thompson didn’t announce any concrete plans for new products or specific business models. “This stuff takes time," he said.

When Thompson took over the New York Times in 2012, the publisher was dealing with a decline in print subscriptions and an uncertain path toward digital profitability. When he left the Times about eight years later, its digital-subscriber base had grown about 10-fold.

In many ways, CNN faces a similar predicament than the Times did more than a decade ago. Its bread and butter—generating revenue from fees paid by cable distributors—is under threat as millions of Americans cut the cord every year. The network’s streaming expansion, meanwhile, has been bumpy, with CNN Max recently succeeding the short-lived CNN+.

“The disruptive challenge has arrived arguably somewhat later," Thompson said, comparing the TV and news-publishing businesses. Continuing the analogy, he said: “Having got to [the] top of one hill, I’ve chosen to start at the bottom of another one."

CNN’s cable-TV business is facing its own set of challenges: It draws about half the prime-time viewers of MSNBC, the nation’s No. 2 news network, and a third of Fox News, the market leader.

“There are some viewers out there who simply don’t want to hear the other side, don’t want to hear it, and feel much more comfortable in an environment where typically they’re hearing people whose opinions are very close to their own," Thompson said when asked about CNN’s ratings performance.

MSNBC declined to comment, and Fox News didn’t respond to a request for comment. Fox News parent Fox Corp.shares common ownership with News Corp, the parent of Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones & Co.

Thompson isn’t just the CEO of CNN—he also functions as an editor in chief, weighing in on editorial planning and sitting on the 18th floor of the New York headquarters, alongside the newsroom.

When CNN was throwing resources in late November at what was then the biggest news development—negotiations toward a hostage swap in the Israel-Hamas conflict—Thompson told attendees on an editorial call to also pay some attention to another unfolding story, the boardroom drama at highflying artificial-intelligence startup OpenAI.

“OpenAI’s on the edge of CNN’s comfort zone," Thompson said in the interview, but he wanted to keep the audience informed, because the stakes regarding the future of AI technology “turns out to be surprisingly big."

Thompson also weighed in on the criticism that CNN and other outlets faced for calling the Iowa caucus for Donald Trump early Monday evening, before everyone had voted. “It’s very simple," he said: The network’s decision desk had enough vote information, combined with entry poll-numbers, to be ready to make the call then.

The memo that Thompson sent Wednesday didn’t announce any programming changes after the network went through multiple overhauls under Thompson’s predecessor, Chris Licht, who stepped down in June after a bumpy tenure of a little over a year.

The memo announced that Alex MacCallum, who most recently served as the Washington Post’s revenue chief, would join CNN in March as its executive vice president of digital products and services, where she will oversee efforts to develop products and subscriptions.

“I’m not even sure that subscription is the right pathway for CNN," Thompson said. “But I do think we need to start experimenting and exploring in the broader sense direct-to-consumer relationships and potentially direct-to-consumer paying relationships."

Beyond its flagship network, CNN has some formidable digital assets, including one of the most trafficked news sites on the web.

CNN’s streaming expansion has had some false starts. CNN+, a streaming service that was launched in early 2022, shortly before a merger involving CNN’s parent company was completed, was canceled by its new owners almost immediately after they took over. Then late last year, its new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery introduced CNN Max, a CNN-branded live news service available on its Max streaming platform at no extra cost.

