NEW DELHI: India is set to notify revised and stricter national standards for elevators used by people with disabilities, designed to make buildings safer for them, more accessible and easier to navigate independently.

The move to enforce stricter technical and functional requirements is seen as a fresh push to the Accessible India campaign launched in 2015 to improve mobility and access for divyangjans across buildings, workplaces, public transport and daily infrastructure, two people aware of the matter said.

Lift manufacturers and infrastructure developers will have to comply with the norms.

Under the proposed framework, lifts for people with disabilities will have to be located along accessible routes, with defined entrance designs and minimum clear door openings, one person said.

The lift car’s dimensions will be standardized to accommodate wheelchair users, with enhanced requirements for public buildings, while tighter stopping and levelling norms aim to reduce the risk of trips and falls, this person added.

Inconsistent interpretations and uneven enforcement have often led to lifts that are difficult or unsafe to use by people with disabilities. India has 26.8 million people with disabilities, or 2.21% of the population.

“The proposal to update lift standards for persons with disabilities addresses a longstanding gap in India’s accessibility framework," said Jaijit Bhattacharya, founder and president of the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, a policy think tank. “While accessibility is mandated under the RPwD Act, inconsistent technical standards and weak enforcement have limited outcomes. Clear, harmonized lift norms embedded into building regulations can significantly improve mobility, independence, and participation for persons with disabilities."

As part of the government’s Accessible India campaign, the proposed standards will replace existing norms and form part of the broader framework governing lifts for the transport of persons and goods and will be aligned with the Harmonized Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility (2021) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2023 (RPwD Act).

“It marks a meaningful step towards more inclusive built environments," said Amit Gossain, managing director of KONE India & South Asia. "Accessibility is a core design principle across our smart movement solutions, ensuring safe, intuitive and independent mobility for people with diverse physical and sensory needs."

Lift door operations

“The standards also place emphasis on door operations and safety, including adjustable door dwell times (the amount of time the doors remain fully open before they begin to close) and non-contact door sensors, allowing sufficient time for users to enter or exit without assistance. The interior requirements cover handrails, adequate lighting, slip-resistant flooring and seating provisions, recognizing that accessibility extends beyond mere entry into the lift car," the second person said.

The standards place strong emphasis on inclusive communication within lifts.

“Control panels are proposed to incorporate tactile markings and braille, along with visual and audible indicators to support users with different disabilities," this person said, adding that emergency communication systems are expected to be accessible and simple to operate, while automatic rescue arrangements are intended to minimize distress during power failures or breakdowns.

“With features such as wheelchair-friendly cabins, extended door timings, tactile and audio guidance, and compliant control panels, we support seamless movement for all," said Gossain of KONE.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of the Bureau of Indian Standards remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

From a policy perspective, the upcoming standards are significant because they embed accessibility directly into technical specifications rather than treat it as an add-on.

Lift manufacturers and infrastructure developers said early clarity on the final requirements will help them plan product design, certification and procurement timelines, especially as India’s urban infrastructure expands rapidly and retrofit demand rises in older buildings.

"We look forward to working with policymakers, developers, and advocacy groups to drive effective implementation and advance truly inclusive mobility nationwide," said Gossain.