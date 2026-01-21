New lift standards for PwDs to force redesigns for India’s property, infrastructure developers
Summary
New elevator standards in India will enhance accessibility for people with disabilities, aligning with the Accessible India campaign. The regulations will standardize lift designs and safety features, improving mobility for the 26.8 million people with disabilities.
NEW DELHI: India is set to notify revised and stricter national standards for elevators used by people with disabilities, designed to make buildings safer for them, more accessible and easier to navigate independently.
