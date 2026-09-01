New logo, new star: Vodafone Idea appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador in ‘Vi badal raha hai’ campaign

Vodafone Idea has a fresh face!. The Telecom operator onboarded Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for its new brand identity campaign, the company revealed on Tuesday.

Vodafone Idea's new logo The company has also unveiled a new logo. In its new logo, the two-dimensional yellow dot below 'i' is positioned at the top in a three-dimensional sphere shape.

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"Vi...unveiled a refreshed expression of its brand identity; evolving its signature visual particle into a dynamic 3D sphere, which has now been moved to the top as compared to before. Vi also revealed Shah Rukh Khan as the face for its upcoming campaign 'Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye'," the company said in a press note, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan for Vodafone Idea campaign Vi said that bringing Shah Rukh Khan with the brand is a symbol of the energy, ambition and optimism which the debt-ridden company is trying to introduce in its self-claimed new phase.

"This is not simply a logo refresh, it is the first expression of the evolution we are bringing to the Vi Brand. It reflects our ambition for Vi and commitment to shaping what telecom can be – an experience that makes life more rewarding and full of possibilities for our customers.

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"Over the coming weeks, this evolution will come alive with strategic launches, new campaigns and a range of experiences that will shape how we engage with our customers," Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore said.

What's is the current status Currently, the government holds the biggest shareholder in Vi with a 49% stake.

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Vi recently held its 31st Annual General Meeting. At the AGM, the company's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla opened up about the new phase. According to him, the current fiscal will be a year of execution and delivery for Vodafone Idea following the relief that the company received from reassessment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which strengthened Vodafone Idea's balance sheet and improved visibility on future cash obligations.

The government has reduced Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability by around 27% to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment of its statutory dues.

Also Read | Achieving free cash flow critical for Vodafone Idea, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) previously froze the company’s AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore as of 31 December 2025, subject to reassessment and final approval by a committee to be constituted by the department.

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Vi’s total statutory payment liabilities stood at ₹1.56 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026.

As part of its payment obligations, the telecom operator is to pay ₹9,259 crore to the DoT by June 2027.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.