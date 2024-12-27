New Year 2025: Akasa Air launches a New Year Sale with discounts on domestic and international fares. One-way tickets start at ₹ 1,599. The offer is valid for bookings made from December 31, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

New Year 2025: Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air has announced a New Year Sale, offering discounts on fares across its domestic and international routes. During the sale, one-way tickets for domestic routes will start from ₹1,599. Customers can avail of up to 25 per cent discount by using the promo code NEWYEAR on basic ticket fares for bookings on international routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passengers can book their flight tickets through all platforms, such as the Akasa Air website—www.akasaair.com—mobile app, and travel partners.

Booking period The offer is valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made from December 31, 2024, to January 3, 2025, to travel from January 7, 2025. It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other facilities According to Akasa Air, passengers will get several facilities, such as USB ports on most flights to charge devices, onboard meal service, which includes healthy food, and a festive menu with options such as Kombucha.

Akasa Air also allows passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their weight. The airline has introduced a safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for people with visual impairment.

“This sale is in line with Akasa Air’s commitment to delivering an affordable, comfortable, and customer-centric flying experience. It presents a perfect opportunity for both leisure and business travellers to secure affordable flights to a wide range of destinations, whether they’re planning a domestic getaway or an international trip," Akasa Air said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}