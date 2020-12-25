‘Allianz keen on ESG, infra, private debt investments’

For Allianz, India has always been a key focus. We have long-standing strategic relationships and partnerships. Allianz has been serving the Indian insurance market since 2002 through two very successful joint ventures, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd. We have also established a reinsurance business, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty. We have also been steadily expanding our portfolio investments in India with a commitment to be a partner in India’s growth and development. We have made significant investments in road assets via our investment in the L&T IDPL private InvIT and in commercial real estate through investments via our various joint ventures. Allianz has also increased participation in the private debt space in India to support small, medium, and large enterprises with crucial long-term, bespoke and flexible credit, especially in the context of the constraints faced by banks and non-banking financial companies. After the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Allianz has been actively involved in the Indian credit market across the spectrum of distressed, performing, and special situation opportunities. We believe India’s structural growth story has immense promise and Allianz will continue to partner in India’s journey to a $5-trillion economy by investing in critical areas such as infrastructure, private debt, real estate and ESG.