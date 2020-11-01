'Amazon's contention on RIL deal is misconceived': Future Retail tells BSE, NSE

"It is humbly submitted that BSE and NSE ought not to take cognizance of Amazon’s letter or the EA Order, since: (i) FRL has complied with all the requirements of obtaining the requisite approval from Future Coupons Private Limited, as was required in the Shareholders Agreement executed by FRL with its Promoters; (ii) FRL is undergoing serious financial difficulties, particularly in light of the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic; (iii) the proposed scheme is the only way, it can come out of the situation; (iv) scheme is in the best interest of all stakeholders, that includes shareholders, financial institutions, vendors and suppliers, and more importantly employees, etc.; (v) any delay in the implementation of scheme will cause irreparable losses to all stakeholders," Future Retail further said.