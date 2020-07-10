‘Artificial Intelligence will aid in better decision-making capacity’

MUMBAI : Artificial intelligence (AI) will not only help to resolve complex global problems but can enable businesses make better decisions on a day-to-day basis if applied well, said panelists at the Mint Pivot or Perish webinar on automation in the new normal post covid pandemic.

“AI can be embedded into our day-to-day applications so the human intellect takes better decisions based on the most relevant data to the particular request basis past or similar requests. This is a growth opportunity for businesses now," said Dulles Krishnan, area vice president - Salesforce.

For example, during a service request, offering the employee insights about the customer’s preferences or similar examples of previous customers can help them efficiently up sell solutions and create more revenue or service opportunities.

“On one end of automation is work that is high volume and repetitive. More usage of automation is now moving to low volume but unique work which requires solutions. That is where bots and AI solutions co-exist with humans," said Kamal Singhani, managing partner, IBM India.

Sangeeta Gupta, VP and chief strategy officer, Nasscom, said while AI can augment productivity and innovation, it can only work in well-defined use cases though it needs good quality data to work with.

