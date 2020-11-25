Pharmaceuticals is definitely the most sought after sector currently. There are a few things that are playing out right now. Intrinsically, it is a defensive sector. So the vagaries in terms of business cycles don't affect pharma. There is visibility as well as sustainability of earnings that acquirers can estimate clearly. It's always been a sector where companies are under-leveraged, so the ability to use financial leverage to boost returns makes it attractive and you have lenders such as us who are very active in this space. Two, because of geopolitical tensions worldwide, there is a move to diversify the supply chain and people are testing what can happen in India.