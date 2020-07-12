'Clients refocusing investment priorities based on short-term needs'

Our clients are looking at ways to increase their overall digital readiness, improve the speed of their decision making, facilitate more digital interactions with their customers, build pure digital sales channels and re-engineer their business processes to build more elastic cost structures and eliminate inefficiencies. We are helping our clients accelerate their adoption of cloud and strengthen their capabilities in data and artificial intelligence (AI). We are working with them to build technology infrastructure that is layered, digitally native and decoupled so they can benefit from plug and play options. We are also aiding greater adoption of collaboration tools which are especially important given how indispensable remote working and flexible IT models have become. Our clients are also turning to us for cyber security services to help protect their organization and keep their data secure even as they go digital and enable more of their people to work remotely.