‘Covid-19 has created a crisis for all the average companies’

Yes, both an attitude and acceptance shift. Universities and colleges have realized it’s now and not tomorrow; faculty have seen the clear advantage of their teaching experience being augmented, and corporate HR heads and CEOs have been pushed to accept that online or blended learning will actually make their future workforce more job-ready. For the aspiring graduate, this is a boon as now it does not matter which city you live in: you can have access to a degree of your choice from a college of your choice. But most of all, I see the massive impact on our 100 million in the workforce in the 25-50 age group now looking at “lifelong learning" as very accessible and also urgent to stay relevant and in the top 50% of their organization.