'Debt Free': Ruchi Soya pays 2,925 cr loan post FPO issue

'Debt Free': Ruchi Soya pays ₹2,925 cr loan post FPO issue1 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Recently, Ruchi Soya raised ₹4,300 crore through FPO that was launched between March 24 to March 28 at a price band between ₹615 to ₹650 per share.
India's largest manufacturer of edible oil, Ruchi Soya is 'debt free' after its follow-on public offering (FPO). A part of the proceeds arising from the FPO has been utilised to repay debt. With that, the Baba Ramdev-backed company has repaid ₹2,925 crore to a consortium of banks led by the government-owned State Bank of India (SBI).
Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved through his Twitter account mentioned that they have handed over ₹2,925 crore to SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and managing director Ashwini Bhatia for the loan, ahead of its time.
"Ruchi Soya Debt Free Today!," Balkrishna added.
The loan was repaid to a consortium of banks led by SBI. Lenders like Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, and Allahabad Bank are the other banks in the consortium.
On Friday, in a meeting, Ruchi Soya's audit committee approved the manner of utilisation for Net Issue Proceeds towards general corporate purposes as disclosed in the Prospectus, including towards (1) strengthening manufacturing and R&D capabilities of the Company, (2) branding and promotional expenses, and (3) further improving the financial position of the Company by repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities obtained from the consortium of lenders.
On BSE, Ruchi Soya shares closed at ₹924.85 apiece skyrocketing by 12.94%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹940 apiece and ₹825.70 apiece during the day. At the current closing price, the company's market valuation stood at nearly ₹33,500 crore.
