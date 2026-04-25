Indigo denies claims of banning sindoor, tilak; cautions against sharing ‘fabricated’ documents online

IndiGo on Saturday issued a formal statement, saying that documents circulating on social media regarding the airline's grooming policy are “incorrect.” The airline claims that the viral report is not authentic.

The controversy exploded after an X user shared some screenshots of what appear to be IndiGo’s grooming handbooks. The documents appear to explicitly ban items like tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, and kalawa, while allowing other religious markers such as hijab and turban.

“We request everyone to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified or fabricated documents,” a company spokesperson told Mint.

IndiGo also assured that its policies, especially for cabin crew and pilots, are designed in-line with “global best practices” and with the primary objective of ensuring safety of operations and well- being of our crew and customers onboard.

"IndiGo remains firmly committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers, and employees continue to be our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

Netizens spark debate on workplace dress codes after Lenskart row The row over IndiGo's grooming policy comes amid a broader debate on workplace dress codes, which was triggered earlier this month by a viral “in-store style guide” from Lenskart that drew criticism for allegedly allowing hijabs and turbans while restricting bindis, tilaks and kalawas.

Despite CEO Peyush Bansal calling it an “outdated training note” and issuing a public apology, the backlash continued, prompting the company to roll out a revised policy that “explicitly and unambiguously” welcomes all symbols of faith.

“Our 2400+ stores are run by people who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day. That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door,” it added in the statement released last week.

In a previous statement, Bansal also clarified that the viral document “contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice."

Air India faces heat too for alleged dress code practices IndiGo is not the only airline that is facing scrutiny over viral dress-code documents. Recently, Air India also came under he spotlight after alleged internal grooming guidelines surfaced online, drawing criticism for reportedly objecting to items such as sindoor, choora, mangalsutra and more.

“Tikkas, sindoor of any colour on the forehead is not permitted,” as per the viral cabin crew handbook of the airlines. The viral posts also claimed that strict guidelines were in place regarding accessories and jewellery with the uniform. Only plain white or yellow gold bangles without any design or stones are permitted for staff, while bracelets, mixed-metal bangles, or those with embellishments are not allowed.