'Facebook Business Suite' to combine Messenger, Instagram chats in new app

Updated: 18 Sep 2020

This decision to launch a new app was announced by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday through a blog post.

Facebook will be launching a new app called 'Facebook Business Suite' to let small business owners manage pages and profiles across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

This decision to launch a new app was announced by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday through a blog post. With this app, the business owners can receive messages from customers, alerts, and notifications in one unified inbox, the Verge reported.

As per a report in the Verge, there are also plans to add WhatsApp integration in the future in this particular app.

Through this app, small businesses will be able to post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time and they can also get insights about how ad campaigns are performing on the platforms.

