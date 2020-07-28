‘Facebook is committed to the recovery of small biz’

NEW DELHI : India’s startup ecosystem, considered one of the most vibrant globally, has faced severe disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic. Some were pushed to the brink of closure, many pivoted, while a few others actually gained from the ongoing crisis. Global giants, such as Facebook, see a big opportunity for startups to capitalize on the new normal. In an interview, as part of Mint’s Pivot or Perish series, Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director, Facebook India, spoke about the company’s plans for the country’s startup community. Edited excerpts: