‘Festivals will aid recovery in consumption’

The festive spirit this year is muted compared to the past but we are seeing better sentiments than what we saw in previous months. There is some amount of fear in stepping out but we are seeing shifts which indicate traditional festive food consumption at home is moving up. Coming out of an extended lockdown, consumers are really looking forward to celebrating the upcoming festive season as best as they can. In the absence of traditional get-togethers and out-of-home plans, families are looking at in-home celebrations.