‘Festive season to drive demand recovery of PVs’

The sport utility vehicle segment is growing steadily over the last few years and this segment has contributed significantly to the overall growth of the industry. This year also the trend remains the same and there is a clear shift in demand towards compact SUVs primarily from the young millennial buyers. Given this fact, we are also launching the Urban Cruiser during this festive season which is intended to expand the customer base and appeal to the young and discerning customers to experience Toyota. Since the opening of bookings for Urban Cruiser in mid-August, we are truly touched by the overwhelming response from our consumers. Good number of bookings has been received even before the official launch of the vehicle.