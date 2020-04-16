'Going to ship this gentleman a lungi': Anand Mahindra quips

After his hilarious confession to have worn lungis below shirts while working from home, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a funny video of a man who can be seen wearing an 'instant suit'. The business honcho said that he would soon be shipping a lungi to the man so that he completes his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit'. "So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I'm going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit", industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted.

So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his ‘instant suit.’ 😊 #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020

Recently sharing a meme on expectations and reality about working from home, Anand Mahindra had confessed how he wore a lungi under his shirt during official video calls while working from home."On a lighter note, this is from my WhatsApp wonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Anand Mahindra recently announced that he would offer 100 per cent of his salary to help in the fight against Covid-19. He is very active on Twitter. He keeps tweeting about his views, and post things that he finds interesting with his 7.6 million followers on the social media site.

Mahindra Group has also come up with several efforts to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He recently took to Twitter about how his factories were helping the struggling banana farmers. "A retired journalist Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce," Mahindra had tweeted.





Share Via