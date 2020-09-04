‘Happiest Minds expects market growth next year’

When we started Mindtree, we looked at what was changing and, here too, we are looking at the changes, but there is a lot of difference. Mindtree began as an internet systems integrator when the dot-com boom was going on. And, when the dot-com bust came, it took the whole world by surprise, such that, for every hundred companies that came up globally, not more than 2% survived, because the market disappeared and it required re-strategizing. It took some adjustments and yet we did it, and then went on to do a very successful IPO. Now, let’s shift to where we are today with Happiest Minds. In the last 10-15 years, we didn’t see many new companies come up that said they will focus only on new disruptive technologies. Everybody got onto the bandwagon, but there was nobody who said they would integrate and bring all the latest technologies and solutions together. We began with SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, cloud), but updated ourselves with whatever was relevant to our customers—in technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR), robotics and drones. We see ourselves as born-digital and kept up-to-date in that space.