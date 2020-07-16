‘Jio partnership is key to Google’s next phase of investment in India’

“This partnership comes at an exciting but critical stage in India’s digitization. It’s been amazing to see the changes in technology that have enabled more than half a billion Indians to get online. The time is right to increase our commitment to India significantly, in collaboration with local firms, and this partnership with Jio is the first step. We want to work with Jio and other leaders in the local ecosystem to ensure that smartphones—together with the apps and services in the Play Store—are within reach for many more Indians. And we believe the pace of Indian innovation means that the experiences we create for India can ultimately be expanded to the rest of the world," said the blog.