‘Lenders, firms will need to adhere to timelines’

Basically, you are doing a cash flow analysis for the period of the loan. You are actually projecting the P&L account and based on that how the numbers flow over the next 5-7 years. If you are taking a fresh set of projections, take a debt service coverage ratio, can it be above 1? As a banker, I would say at any point in time, if you have debt to service, that number has to be above 1, unless you are bringing that debt to 0. At any point, if there is repayment due, that number has to be above 1. What we are saying is, if there is debt to pay, you have enough cash flowing into business to pay back. We recognize there is pain. By 2022, you should come back to normal to pay. Then comes the solvency ratio, which can get corrected by earnings profit, which goes to reserve. Networth increases and your ratio increases. The second way is bringing in new equity. If you are bringing in new equity, it can be done by March 2022. Within this, the bank and the client can work out what is the schedule of repayment. To me as a banker having worked on cash flow, this period is enough to structure the cash flows.