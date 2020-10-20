‘Letter to you’ by Bruce Springsteen: A memo from the boss

Three consecutive tracks in the middle of the record directly address music as a force for transformation. “Last Man Standing" was written following the death of a friend of Mr. Springsteen’s, a bandmate from his high-school rock ’n’ roll outfit, the Castiles. With his friend’s passing, Mr. Springsteen realized he was the only surviving member of the five-person group and uses the song to reminisce about their gigs and marvel at the fact that he’s still making music all these years later. “The Power of Prayer" and “House of a Thousand Guitars" extend the backward-looking theme and connect to Mr. Springsteen’s earlier work—for example, “Bells ring out through churches and jails" in the latter echoes imagery from early classics “Backstreets" and “Jungleland." These melodies are so elemental they can sometimes bleed together, but when the tunes are less memorable the conviction in Mr. Springsteen’s delivery and the chiming arrangements carry the weight.