'More steps needed to make commercial coal mining attractive to global players'

Going forward, some more steps are suggested to make the proposition attractive for global coal majors. These are: Instead of geological reserves, the offer document for coal blocks must indicate recoverable reserves. Geological reserves are at best a quasi-scientific estimation of the reserves in a block which may or may not be extractable by employing usual technologies. Further, as a thumb rule, companies are able to extract up to 60% of recoverable reserves by employing the usually available technologies. So, indicating the recoverable reserves gives a finite estimate to the potential bidder who can plan the payback period more realistically.